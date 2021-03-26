Mouni Roy Shares New Pics With ‘satyavachan’ That Her BFF Told Her, Take A Look

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram account on March 26, 2021, and shared a carousel post of her pictures. The actor reveals what her BFF had to say while she clicked the pictures of Mouni, and how she doesn’t want to leave the place where she is right now. Scroll down to take a look at the pictures and find out what Mouni wrote in her caption.

Mouni Roy shares ‘satyavachan’ that her BFF Bhoomi had to say

Mouni Roy is currently at Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Center, and she is enjoying herself every bit there. The actor is at the wellness centre in Coimbatore and shared a series of pictures from there in an Instagram post. She wore a floral yellow and peach suit in her pictures and had left her open hair, as she soaked in the Sun.

For the caption, Mouni added some advice that her best friend, Bhoomi Bhanushali, who has also clicked the pictures, gave her. She wrote, “Bhoomi said, “Life, err’yday, the small & the big things can either be grace or a disgrace, it cannot be both, it ll always overwhelm you in every way. Keep that in mind when you aren’t being kind to yourself”. Never wanna leave this place @sadhguru @isha.foundation and further adding the hashtag #ShivShiv as well as giving credits to Bhoomi, and writing “Satyavachan @bhoomibhanushali01”.

The post has received more than 233k likes hours after she shared it on the photo-sharing platform. A number of friends, fans and followers have left a series of comments full of love for the actor under the post. Take a look at some of them here.

Mouni Roy on the work front

On the work front, Mouni was recently seen in the music video of the song Patli Kamariya, sung by Tanishk Bagchi. The song was released on March 16, 2021, on YouTube, backed by the music label T-Series. The actor is awaiting the release of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer adventure fantasy Brahmastra which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also starring Nagarjuna Akkineni will reportedly feature Mouni in the role of an antagonist.

Promo Courtesy: Mouni Roy Instagram

