Mouni Roy Shares 'stunning' Glimpses From Her 'corner Of The Sky' In Maldives; See Pics

Popular actor Mouni Roy is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film Brahmastra and often takes to social media to share glimpses from her life. The actor has now set the internet ablaze with a few pictures of herself from her time in the Maldives. The pictures saw her wrapped in a blanket as she turns her back to the camera, and fans are in awe of the images she shared online.

Mouni Roy's Instagram pictures from the Maldives

The pictures the Naagin actor saw her posing with her back to the camera as she wore nothing but a blanket that she was wrapped in. She gazed into the beauty of the location and was seen with a flower in her hair. The picture also gave fans a glimpse of the pristine blue waters and beautiful sky that acted as the backdrop of the actor's pictures. She captioned the collection of images, "My corner of the sky", and fans and followers showered her with love in the comments section of the post.

A number of fans took to the comments of the image and heaped praises on the actor as they were left in awe of her post. They called her 'stunning' as they flooded the comments with heart and fire emoticons. They expressed how much they loved the 'beautiful' picture of the actor and were over the moon after she posted it.

This is not the first time the actor has shared pictures from her tropical vacations that have taken the internet by storm. She recently shared an image of herself in a bikini as she struck a pose for the camera. She donned a blue and white bikini with a halter top as she received heaps of praise for her look.

Mouni Roy films

The actor's upcoming film Brahmastra is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 9, 2022, after several delays owing to the pandemic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and others in lead roles and has been a much-awaited release for a few years now. It will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji and fans can't seem to wait to watch it on the big screen.

Image: Instagram/@imouniroy