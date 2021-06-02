Mouni Roy Shoots A Fun Culinary Video With Huda Kattan's Sister Mona Kattan In Dubai

Mouni Roy recently jetted off to Dubai to shoot a fun culinary collaboration video with beauty Mogul Huda Kattan's sister, Mona Kattan. On Tuesday, both the celebrities took to their Instagram handles to tease the release of their upcoming video for Mona's YouTube channel by sharing glimpses of their BTS moments. The London Confidential actor also lavished the founder of Kayali Fragrances with praise as she expressed, "It was lovely meeting and filming with you!" and called Mona "gorgeous inside out".

Take a look at Mouni Roy's photos & BTS videos cooking with Mona Kattan

Indian film and television actor Mouni Roy recently joined hands with the Dubai-based makeup & beauty influencer, Mona Kattan, to feature in the latter's upcoming YouTube video. Yesterday, i.e. June 1, 2021, both Mouni and Mona gave fans a sneak-peek into the shooting of their collaboration video at Lama Jammal Houssami's Mamalu Kitchen, a cooking studio located in Dubai. For the YT video of Huda Beauty co-founder, she and the Naagin star put their culinary skills to test by cooking and devouring some Indian delicacies.

In one of the BTS videos shared by Mona Kattan on her Instagram Stories, Mouni Roy revealed to the influencer that her friends call her "Mona Darling". On the other hand, the Iraqi-American beauty entrepreneur told the Made in China actor that her friends call her "Mouni". In another video, Mouni Roy could be seen relishing what appeared to be a Jalebi while Mona Kattan panned the camera at all the recipes they cooked together and gushed, "Look at the food that we just made together. Oh My God! Amazing, Yum, Delicious."

Furthermore, in a video posted by the Shamim Kassibawi-founded PR agency, Spread Communications, Mona and Mouni could be seen sipping on some refreshment drinks. For the shoot, while Mona opted for a metallic Louis Vuitton monogram jumpsuit cinched at the waist, Mouni rocked a multicolour floral-print dress. Whilst cooking, the actor-entrepreneur duo also spent fun time with each other and their BTS videos are proof. However, neither of them has revealed when their YouTube video is going to come out.

Check out Mouni Roy's videos from her shoot with Mona Kattan below:

IMAGE: MOUNI ROY'S INSTAGRAM

