Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Alia Bhatt, Madhuri & Other Stars Congratulate The Couple

Mouni Roy is officially married to her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar. Mouni tied the knot with Suraj on January 27 in a traditional Malayali and Bengali ceremony. Glimpses from their dreamy wedding broke the internet.

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, several celebrities began pouring in wishes for the couple and sent their regards as the newlyweds embark on a new chapter of their life.

Alia Bhatt congratulates newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and penned a sweet note congratulating the husband and the wife.

Sharing a glimpse from the wedding ritual, Alia wrote, “Congratulations Moun! You look so beautiful and happyyyyy!!!! Wishing you both all the love in the world!” with red heart emoticons. Here take a look at Alia's Instagram story-

Madhuri Dixit Pens a sweet note congratulating Mouni and Suraj

Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram stories and shared three adorable pictures of the newlyweds from their wedding rituals. She tagged the duo and congratulated them on their special day. She also added two rings sticker in the story. She captioned the picture as, "What love & happiness looks like! Many congratulations." Here take a look-

Mrunal Thakur congratulates newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable candid picture of the newlyweds. Sharing the picture, Mrunal penned a sweet note for the couple. She wrote "My heart is melting, Look at you two(heart emoji) congratulations yay!". Tagging the duo, the Jersey actress further added, "May the love and happiness you feel today shine through the years. So, happy for you my doll (pink heart emoji)". Here take a look at Mrunal's story-

Neha Dhupia sends best wishes to the couple

Neha Dhupia joined the bandwagon and penned a special note for the newlyweds. Neha wrote, "Congratualations@imouniroy @Nambiar13 Best Times, Best wishes". Take a look-

Anushka Sharma congratulated Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Earlier on January 27, actor Anushka Sharma taking to her Instagram story, shared a picture from Mouni Roy's wedding and congratulated the newlyweds. She wrote, ''Cherish the beautiful bond of friendship and togetherness. Live in Love''. Take a look-

IMAGE:PTI/INSTAGRAM-IMOUNIROY