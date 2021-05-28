Mouni Roy Welcomes 'Friends' Star Cast With Special Video On Instagram; Watch

The Friends fandom all across the world had been eagerly waiting for the special reunion episode to release for a long time. Now that Friends Reunion has finally premiered on OTT platforms, they have filled social media with their excited and welcoming messages. Actor Mouni Roy has recently posted a short video on Instagram that shows her shaking a leg in order to welcome back the Friends cast while posting a warm message for them in the caption. Her video soon received a wave of excited reactions from netizens, which include some of her colleagues from the film industry.

Mouni Roy shares special video to welcome Friends star cast

Mouni Roy has posted a new video on Instagram which shows her grooving on the popular Friends theme song I’ll Be There For You along with her friend Anisha. The video shows various shots of them mouthing the lyrics of the song in different locations. Mouni also penned a warm message in the caption which reads, “In honour of Rachel Monica Phoebe Ross Chandler Joey meeting us again”. Her post took no time in yielding reactions from her fans, who praised her for entertaining them with this video.

IMAGE: MOUNI ROY'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

Among the ones who commented on the video were actors Mandira Bedi and Arjun Bijlani. While Mandira simply posted a quirky reaction, Arjun made a pun of the sitcom by writing, “Hello friend”. The reunion special has brought back the main star cast of the show – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, who had portrayed the characters of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross respectively. The episode was released on May 27 on various OTT platforms across the world, including HBO Max in the US and Zee 5 in India.

The Friends Reunion episode witnessed all the cast members of the show reminiscing about some of their old memories from the show. They recreated some of the famous moments of the show and even brought back some of the actors who had played recurring characters across the seasons. The reunion special also witnessed showrunners Mart Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin Bright sharing some of the lesser-known details about the sitcom’s creation.

IMAGE: MOUNI ROY & 'FRIENDS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.