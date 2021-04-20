Mouni Roy Wishes Her 'dadabhai' Amit Kapoor On His Birthday; Shares A Series Of Videos

Actor Mouni Roy took to her Instagram account on April 20 to wish one of her closest friends, Amit Kapoor on his birthday. The actor has written a long message alongside her post, where she has cherished the bond that the two share and wished for him the best of everything. Take a look at Mouni’s post and a bunch of fun videos that she has shared, as you read further.

Mouni Roy wishes her "dadabhai" Amit Kapoor a Happy Birthday

Roy posted a series of five videos in her post and all of them were a compilation of some adorable moments that the two friends had shared in recent times. Mouni has referred to Amit as her "dadabhai" in her long caption, which stands for elder brother in Bengali, and that they have had an inseparable friendship is evident from her message and videos. The videos feature moments like Mouni and Amit dancing to 90’s Bollywood songs, as well as the former tying a rakhi to Amit.

Starting her message in an excited tone, Mouni wrote, “Dadabhaiiiiiiiii how rare is it to find camaraderie joy love like ours...how magnificent.., it’s been a Marvel-ous almost 2 decades of knowing each other, supporting each other’s successes & falls (you mostly smile at mine & sheepishly say, “why do you worry, main hoon naa, from even before the film came out) (filmy toh hum hain) and I miraculously stop wailing and we order some ice creams and cakes and quietly watch a movie and eat ‘em”.

The actor then added how her Dadabhai, is no less than a treasure for her and wrote, “We dance and celebrate all the soirées with rapture dance & dervish (on the dhinchak 90’s numbers), (well except the last two birthdays) you are one of my life’s biggest treasure and one of universe’s most important presents. We weirdly belong even in strangest most difficult circumstances (can’t write ‘em here) & I loveeeee that!”

Mouni further wished for Kapoor to have a great birthday and that she is proud of him, writing, “This birthday and every other my wish for you is to see your happy, healthy, dancing, sometimes gluttonous, joyous most handsome face ever. You are my dearest dadabhai and I love you the most, my built in best friend; Today & err‘yday I’m very proud of you.”.

Ending her message, Mouni expressed that she misses him quite a lot and sends him love. She wrote, “Needless you say I miss you very much but love you more… to being the two peas in a pod. Happy birthday dadabhai. P.s May Devi always shower you as much love and more. It’s Happy Maha Ashtami too”.

The post has received over 117k likes on the photo-sharing platform. Fans and followers of Mouni Roy have commented with love under the post and showered it with heart emojis. Take a look at some of them here.

Promo Image Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram

