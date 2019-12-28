Moushumi Chatterjee’s Son-in-law Plans To Sue Her, Says, 'She Was Quiet All This While'

Moushumi Chatterjee’s son-in-law Dicky Sinha has stated that he will file a defamation case against the veteran actor after his wife and her daughter Payal passed away due to prolonged illness earlier this month. He slammed all the allegations that Moushumi Chatterjee had made over Payal’s in-laws allegedly neglecting her health. Sinha also said that he was quiet all this while, as he added that his priority was to complete all the rituals for Payal, before fighting the legal battle.

Payal Sinha passed away on December 13, after being diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes. She also reportedly had been in coma for some time. As per reports, Moushumi Chatterjee had moved the court in 2018 over Payal's in-laws not giving the correct treatment to her and not paying attention to her diet.

They had also asked for Payal’s custody. After Payal’s demise, Moushumi recently reiterated her claims that her in-laws would not even pay her medical expenses, reports claimed.

Slams allegations

Denying the actor’s claims in an interview with a news agency, Dicky Sinha said that his focus always was on taking care of his ailing wife. He added that now he wants to complete all the rituals, including submerging her ashes in river Ganga after 40 days. He said that he wants Payal’s soul to rest in peace. He also shared that after all the rituals are completed, he plans to file a defamation case against Moushumi Chatterjee for her statements.

He also said that Moushumi never visited Payal when she was being treated in the hospital. He said that only her father and sister would visit her at the hospital. He also revealed that the mother-daughter duo had some issues because of which Payal used to live with her father before their marriage.

Sinha also claimed that his family informed them so that they could attend the funeral.

