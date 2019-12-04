Sunny Deol Films For Which The Actor Took The Director's Chair

Sunny Deol, the action-star of the 90s, has been a part of more than a hundred movies in a Bollywood career spanning more than two decades. He has donned the director's hat for a total of three movies. Here, we look at the movies directed by the action-star in his Bollywood career.

Bollywood movies directed by Sunny Deol

Dillagi (1999)

Released in the early 2000s, the movie, features Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Urmila Matondkar in the lead. The romantic-drama narrates the tale of two brothers who fall in love with the same girl. Reportedly, the movie could not generate the expected response, but the audience appreciated Deol's direction and took notice of his filmmaking skills.

Ghayal Once Again (2016)

The movie, starring Sunny Deol and Soha Ali Khan in the lead, is the sequel of Rajkumar Santoshi's Ghayal (1990). The action-drama narrates the tale of college students who fall prey to the vicious plan of a criminal.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019)

The movie starring debutant Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba in the lead narrates a heart-wrenching love story set in mountains. According to Box Office India, the movie managed to Rs. 6 crores and was a box office debacle. The critics slammed the performance of Karan Deol, saying he maintained a one-tone reaction throughout the film.

Sunny Deol's upcoming movies

According to media reports, Sunny Deol is all set to reunite with his Ghayal director Rajkumar Santoshi for a film. Reportedly, the forthcoming movie will feature Sunny Deol and Rahul Dev in the lead.

