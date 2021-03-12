Movies Like 'Roohi' To Binge Watch: Pari, Petromax And Other Comedy-horror Films

Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi had a theatrical release on Thursday, March 11. The film cast includes Rajkummar Rao alongside Janhvi in the lead roles with Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi in essential roles. The trailer for the film was unveiled on February 16, 2021, and it went on to garner positive reviews by netizens. According to StreamingDue, Roohi's distribution rights have been bought by Netflix and Jio Studios, which means that the movie will release on both these platforms after its run in theatres ends. If you loved the Roohi trailer and are waiting for it to release online, here is the list of other best horror comedies to watch until then-

Horror-Comedy Movies like Roohi to add to your watch list

1. Bhoot: The Haunted Ship

Bhoot Part 1: the Haunted Ship is a part of the horror-thriller franchise that revolves around a ship that lies on a static bench and how a bereaved shipping officer must save a girl on the ship who he believes is real. Released last year in February, the film is based on a real incident in Mumbai about the MV wisdom incident at Juhu beach in 2011. It features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role and Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Meher Vij in the supporting roles.

2. The Cabin in the Woods

The Cabin in the Woods is a 2011 American horror comedy starring Kristen Connoly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams, and others. The story is about a group of college friends who arrive at a remote forest cabin for a little vacation, where the horror awaits them. One by one, the youths fall victim to backwood's zombies while two scientists manipulate ghoulish events from an underground facility.

3. Stree

Stree is Amar Kaushik's directional debut and is one of the Bollywood horror-comedies which emerged as a critical as well as commercial success. The plot is inspired by a Karnataka urban legend known as Nale Ba which means 'Come Tomorrow', and is about a spirit who knocks on people's doors at night. It features Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, while Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in the supporting roles.

4. Petromax

Petromax is a Tamil language comedy horror film starring Tamannaah, Prem, Yogi Babu, Ramdoss, Kaali Venkat, Sathyan, and TSK. The story is about a man named Saravanan who wants to sell a house after his parents' death. The bungalow is possessed by a group of friendly spirits led by Meera, the role played by Tamamnaah, who have an agenda of their own. The story follows a dark secret from the past that unravels how the spirits came to existence in the first place.

5. The House Next Door

The House Next Door is a trilingual horror film starring Siddharth and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles. The story begins with a couple Krishnakanth and Lakshmi who live peacefully in a house mountain. Their life disrupts when a new family moves in next door and they start to encounter several paranormal attacks. The neighboring house is believed to be haunted by a vengeful spirit and they perform an exorcism in order to save their neighbors.

6. Pari

Pari is a 2018 supernatural horror film directed by Prosit Roy in his debut. It features Anushka Sharma in lead alongside Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, and Mansi Multani in essential roles. The story is about a kind-hearted man who tries to help a chained woman in a hut who appears to be a victim of abuse. After she moves in with him, her evil and possessive traits start to threaten his future.

Promo Image Source: Still from Roohi and Petromax trailers