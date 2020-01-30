Movies That Saif Ali Khan Produced And How They Fared At The Box-office

Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan, Alaiya F and Tabu is going to hit the theatres on January 31, 2020. The movie is directed by Nitin Kakkar and as many people are unaware of the fact that it is produced by Illuminati films founded by Saif himself. Recently, the trailer of the family drama was out and it is creating a lot of news. Fans are excited to see Saif Ali Khan in this quirky spoilt father avatar after watching him do characters like Laal Kaptaan and Udaybhan Singh Rathod in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Saif Ali Khan has produced many films in different genres all these years. Some of them did well at the box office. Here is a list of some of the many films produced by Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan-produced films

Cocktail

Cocktail is based on a modern story of a love triangle. The movie is massively loved by fans of Saif Ali Khan. The romantic drama stars Saif, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. The film was a huge blockbuster as its collection was ₹125 crores worldwide. According to the box office reports, the budget of the movie was ₹53 crores and it earned ₹75 crores in India.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan shares that Taimur Ali Khan can't take 'No' for an answer; calls him a bully

Go Goa Gone

Go Goa Gone is amongst the most distinct movies given its genre. This horror-comedy is based on a zombie apocalypse and stars Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemu, Vir Das, Puja Gupta, and Anand Tiwari. The storyline, dialogues and the presentation of the movie impressed critics. However, it was unable to attract much audience in the theatres and is considered to be a flop. The budget of the movie was only ₹19 crores and it fetched ₹39 crores worldwide. In India, Go Goa Gone's lifetime collection was ₹25 crores.

Also Read | Here are all the songs from Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Badlapur

Sriram Raghavan-directed Badlapur is based on a story of revenge. The romantic-action-thriller tells the story of Raghu. It stars Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddique, Divya Datta, Yami Gautam, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte. The movie was able to engage the audience with a unique story of revenge and it earned ₹79 crores worldwide. The budget of the film was ₹50 crores.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan shares that Taimur Ali Khan can't take 'No' for an answer; calls him a bully

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan reveals why Kareena Kapoor Khan and he visit Switzerland often

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.