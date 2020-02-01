Movies To Watch This Weekend; From 'Jawaani Jaaneman' To 'Bad Boys For Life'

Weekends bring an opportunity for people to take a break from their busy schedules and indulge in various activities. Though some evidently enjoy spending a quiet weekend at the comforts of their home, some prefer heading out and spending time at the theatre watching movies. This week around, multiple releases ranging from popcorn flicks to Oscar contenders has left you with a good number of options to choose from. Check out the movies to watch this weekend i.e. February 1 - 2, 2020.

Bollywood

Jawaani Jaaneman

After creating a splash at the box office with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan is back at the silver screen under just three weeks later. His second release for 2020, Jawaani Jaaneman has garnered positive reviews from the audience and is expected to register major footfalls to the theatres. The film features Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Kubbra Sait and debutant Alaya F.

#JawaaniJaaneman is a fun and an entertaining watch with superb music and excellent Performances esp #SaifAliKhan and @AlayaF___, what a fine debut by her. #Tabu is as usual impressive. 1st half is mostly funny while 2nd half gets emotional as well. A good watch!

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/zW6a4FFWkl — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) January 31, 2020

Hollywood

Bad Boys for Life

The Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer high-octane action-comedy franchise Bad Boys has made a comeback to the silver screen after 17 years. The film opened worldwide on January 17, 2020, but released in India towards the end of January. This time around, the films also features an extended cast of Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Charles Melton along with the two lead stars. The film is currently dominating the global box office with collections over $200 million.

Jojo Rabbit

Taika Waititi directorial Jojo Rabbit has garnered six nominations at the Oscars 2020, including Best Picture. This film features child actor Roman Griffin Davis, Taika Waititi, Sam Rockwell and Scarlett Johansson in pivotal roles. The film has quickly become one of the highest celebrated off-beat films. It is a comedy based on the Nazi Germany reign.

Feels cute. Might watch this weekend. pic.twitter.com/dTkqTtU749 — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) January 18, 2020

Image courtesy - Tabu and Bad Boys for Life Instagram

