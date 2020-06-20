Movies To Watch On Father's Day That Celebrate Father And Child Relationship

Father's Day is celebrated worldwide as a recognition of the contribution, love and care that fathers give their children. 'Father's Day 2020 date' is being widely searched on social media. This year, Father's Day celebration will be on June 21. At the occasion of Father's Day celebration take a look at some of the movies that showcase strong father and child bond.

ALSO READ | When Is Father's Day 2020? Know The Date And Day To Celebrate This Year

Movies you can watch on Father's Day 2020

Paa

The plot of the movie is about a kid name Auro, who suffers from a genetic disorder called progeria. The interaction between Auro and his father is heartwarming to watch. Paa is one of the finest Bollywood movies that truly celebrates the spirit of a father-child relationship. The movie is directed by R. Balki and it features Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

Source: Amitabh Bachchan Twitter

ALSO READ | Father's Day Ideas During COVID 19 Which Can Be Implemented While You Are At Home

Patiala House

Nikkhil Advani's film is about a person name Gattu, who loves to play cricket and even though his father is against him playing the sport. The emotional bond between the father and son in the movie is beautifully portrayed. The cast of Patiala House features Akshay Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Soni Razdan, Neelu Kohli, Kumud Mishra and Anushka Sharma.

Source: Akshay Kumar Twitter

ALSO READ | Father's Day Card Ideas And How To Make Them At Home Amidst Lockdown

Chhichhore

One of the best movies of late Sushant Singh Rajput is Chhichhore. The movie despite being a romantic drama, it also celebrates a father and son's relationship. It shows the way a college-going boy transforms himself into a responsible father who tries to solve every problem faced by his teenage son. The father even tells his son his life story to make him understand the value of life. You can binge-watch Chhichhore on Hotstar.

Source: Mohammad Samad Instagram

ALSO READ | Personalised Father's Day Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Father On This Occasion

Dangal

Dangal is undoubtedly one of the best Bollywood movies that celebrate the spirit of a father-daughter relationship. The movie is based on a true story about a father who ensures that his daughters fulfil his dream of winning a gold medal for India. The role of the father is played by Aamir Khan, who was praised for his performance in Dangal.

Source: Aamir Khan Instagram

Drishyam

Drishyam showcases the extent to which parents can go to save their children from different dangers. The plot of the movie is about a father who makes a web of lies to protect his children and wife. The role of the father in the film is played by Ajay Devgn. The movie also stars Shriya Saran and Tabu alongside Ajay Devgn.

Source: Ajay Devgn Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.