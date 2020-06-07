Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Movies You Probably Did Not Know Were Produced By Him

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is regarded as one of the most talented directors in the Hindi film industry who has also produced and written many movies. He last produced Malaal marked the debut of Sharmin Segal and Meezaan Jaffrey. He has also produced movies that many of his fans would not know were rolled out under Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production banner. Take a look.

Mary Kom

One of the popular biographical sports films of Bollywood, Mary Kom gained a lot of appreciation after its release. The plot of the film was based on the autobiographical book of Mary Kom titled Unbreakable. The film was critically acclaimed and earned various awards, including Best Film and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 62nd National Film Awards. Helmed by Omung Kumar, the film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Gabbar Is Back

Gabbar Is Back was a 2015 action film directed by Krish and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The film featured Akshay Kumar and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The film was a remake of the 2002 Tamil film Ramanaa. Apart from the lead actors, Suman Talwar, Sunil Grover, and Jaideep Ahlawat appeared in supporting roles with Kareena Kapoor in a cameo role. The movie was a box office success and Akshay Kumar was praised for his work.

Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi

Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi was a 2012 romantic comedy film directed by Bela Bhansali Sehgal. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sunil A Lulla, and Sandip Singh, the film featured Farah Khan, Boman Irani, Kavin Dave, Shammi, Kurush Deboo and Daisy Irani in the important roles. The film received positive reviews and reportedly earned ₹94.8 million ($1.3 million) net in week one.

Malaal

Malaal was a 2019 romantic film written and directed by Mangesh Hadawale which marked his directorial debut. The film was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, and Krishan Kumar. The film was a remake of the 2004 Tamil-language film 7G Rainbow Colony, which followed a contemporary love story between Astha Tripathi and Shiva More, played by debutants Sharmin Segal and Meezaan Jaffrey.

My Friend Pinto

My Friend Pinto was a musical comedy film released in 2011. The film was written and directed by Raaghav Dar and marked his directorial debut. The film featured Prateik Babbar as Michael Pinto, a well-intentioned simpleton, and followed his misadventures throughout New Year's Eve on the streets of Mumbai. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ronnie Screwvala, the film featured Kalki Koechlin, Arjun Mathur, Shruti Seth, Makrand Deshpande, Raj Zutshi and Divya Dutta in supporting roles.

