MP Minister Demands Dope Test For Actors; Appeals To Government To Ensure This Happens

MP's Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vishwas Sarang on Wednesday demanded that a dope test be made compulsory for all actors and celebrities from the film industry. Sarang has written a letter demanding the same to Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

This comes against the backdrop of the new angle of Drug mafia being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case of actor late Sushant Singh Rajput's demise wherein the family members of the late actor have alleged that Rajput was being administered with drugs by the accused number one Rhea Chakraborty, and ensuing developments.

While speaking to Republic TV Sarang said "We receive a lot of news relating to the Bollywood industries connection with the drug mafias hence I've written a letter to I&B minister. Dope tests should be conducted before starting the shooting for serials and films just like it is conducted for players before matches".

The BJP leader further said that youth these days "follow" actors as their icons and copy everything including their dressing style. He further said that they have also started adopting similar lifestyles.

"Dope test must be conducted as film stars are followed by a big segment especially the youngsters as they follow their lifestyle. When youngsters see that they are following actors/actresses doing drugs a wrong message is sent out to such fans. A big segment of Bollywood is involved in the drugs hence I urge the government to make necessary procedures to stop the drug menace", Sarang said.

Sarang's letter to I&B minister

Sarang's letter also drew attention towards alleged Bollywood "drug parties". This is leading to a bad effect on the youth as they are also getting involved in drugs, the minister said in his letter. He added that just like players in the field of sports go through dope test through World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) or the National Anti-Doping Organization (NADA), actors should also be subjected to the same to ensure eradication of drug abuse in the film industry.

Sarang reaffirmed that just like players, there should be rules mandating the dope tests for film stars. He recommended that the NADA should intervene in the matter and regular dope tests of celebrities should be done. Those found guilty must be sentenced to two years of a life ban from working in films, he added.

Sting operation on drug peddler by Republic

As the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case gets bigger, Republic TV has stung a drug peddler who admits that he can 'arrange' cannabis, marijuana, 'white stuff', MD, cocaine, and other drugs if he is informed 'an hour before'. The drug peddler who is stung also says that a Bollywood actress had come to them for drugs for her party. He also assures that he will get 'whatever drug is needed' while warning Republic TV's under-cover reporter to not 'get him involved in any matter', showing just how easy it is.

