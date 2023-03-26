Mrs Undercover Teaser Out; Radhika Apte Plays Clumsy Housewife Who Moonlights As Spy

Radhika Apte starrer Mrs Undercover’s teaser was released by its makers on Sunday (March 26). The actress also shared the clip on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Home maker or a bone breaker #NotJustAHousewife #MrsUndercover on #ZEE5, coming soon.” In the teaser, Radhika is depicted as a housewife wearing a saree who appears to be having trouble with her responsibilities and has no idea how anything works.

She is shown as a clumsy woman, who makes a mess of everything, while she performs her duties. When her husband Sheb Chatterjee is asked what she does, he responds, "arre wo kujh nahi karti (she doesn't do anything), she is simply a housewife." Soon after, Radhika makes a dramatic entrance while fighting criminals in the dark while wearing a black bodysuit.

Check out the teaser here:

More about Mrs Undercover

Mrs Undercover appears to be criticising patriarchy while also examining the role of a housewife and giving that woman the freedom to live their lives on their own terms while remaining "undercover."

Earlier, Radhika shared the first poster of the film on her Instagram handle on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8. She captioned it, “A housewife, a fearless agent and a hero? Well, she can be all! This #WomensDay, celebrating the undercover superheroes of our lives!”

Directed by Anushree Mehta, Mrs Undercover also stars Saheb Chatterjee, Sumeet Vyas, and Rajesh Sharma in supporting roles. The film is written by Abir Sengupta and Anushree and will release digitally in April, this year.