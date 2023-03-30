Mrs Undercover Trailer: Radhika Apte Plays A Mom Caught Up In Spy Duties

Radhika Apte took to her Instagram account to share the trailer of her upcoming OTT release, Mrs. Undercover. Apte plays the role of a housewife, who is recruited by the Special Force to hunt down a serial killer, who goes by the name 'common man'. The twist in this comedy-thriller is that Radhika's character is in fact, a spy, prior to her life as a housewife.

All about Mrs. Undercover



The trailer for the film shows Radhika's character going about her days as a housewife as those around her keep referring to her as the woman who does nothing. She is then approached by Rajesh Sharma's character, who convinces her to take on her role as a spy once again.

The trailer shifts between being comical and tense, as the visuals keep cutting back to her past and present. Snippets from Radhika's character's fierce life as a spy are interlaced with the present where she make excuses for not being able to tend to her spy duties efficiently as her son has a unit test or her mother-in-law is home. Eventually, however, it appears that Radhika's character commits to the task at hand and embraces her spy persona. The film also stars Sumit Vyas.

Radhika shares the news

Radhika Apte had previously shared a teaser for the film on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "Home maker or a bone breaker? #NotJustAHousewife". The Sacred Games actress shared the complete trailer for her new film. "Brace yourself for the year’s most unusual story of an uncommon housewife," she wrote.

Radhika was last seen in Monica, O My Darling as ACP Vijayashanti Naidu. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi. Apte was also seen in Vikram Vedha along side Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Mrs Undercover will be available for streaming April 14 onwards.