Mrunal Thakur Calls Herself A 'pool Kid' As She Shares Throwback Holiday Pictures

On June 8, actor Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram to share throwback pictures from her vacation. In the picture, the actor is seen standing in the pool dressed up in indo-western attire. Mrunal Thakur tagged herself as a 'pool kid' as she posed in a white halterneck bikini top paired with a gold polka dotted design skirt.

The actor accessorised her look with a layered golden neckpiece. Her makeup was kept subtle topped up with nude lip colour. Thakur completed her look with straight hair. Mrunal also added the hashtags #waterbaby #ootd as she shared her pictures. Fans in a huge number complimented Mrunal Thakur's photos. Tina Datta appreciated Mrunal as she wrote, "You're so pretty Mrunal" while Amruta Khanvilkar complimented her by writing "I loveee" with a fire emoticon. Several fans added fire and heart emoticons to appreciate Mrunal Thakur's look.

Mrunal Thakur slays in her new hairdo

In the recent past, Mrunal Thakur gave a glimpse of her new hairstyle to her fans on Instagram. She was seen donning a micro box braided look with black extensions. Mrunal shared sunkissed pictures flaunting her braidlocks. The actor also shared a picture with the team who gave her what she wanted. Mrunal captioned the picture, "Hairgicians! People who create magic for clients without a wand". In the caption, Mrunal also shared a bucket list of the things she wants to do - She wrote, "Live in New York City, Go Skiing, Adopt a cat, Take a pottery class, Bake a cake......Micro box braid...YAY! Swim in the ocean, etc etc ...."

Mrunal Thakur also shared a video as she did a 'Peekaboo' with her new braided hairstyle. It was a boomerang video with Mrunal moving her hands in her hair. Several fans lauded her for her look. Check out Mrunal Thakur's Instagram updates.

On the professional front, the 28-year-old actor was last seen in a music video, titled Gallan Goriyan. She collaborated with her Batla House co-star John Abraham. Apart from the song, she also appeared in a segment of Netflix's Ghost Stories. Currently, she has multiple upcoming releases in her kitty. Thakur has joined Jersey cast along with Shahid Kapoor. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Toofan and multi-starrer comedy film Aankh Micholi.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.