Mrunal Thakur Calls Working With Shahid Kapoor And His Family A 'beautiful Coincidence'

Mrunal Thakur, one of the budding actors from the Marathi, as well as, Hindi entertainment industry recently showcased her talent in the romantic sports drama, Toofaan. As the actor was seen alongside Supriya Pathak in the film, she is all set to work in her upcoming movies with Shahid Kapoor and his father, Pankaj Kapoor. Mrunal Thakur recently opened up about working with Shahid and his entire family and added how she talked about Ishaan Khatter with him.

Mrunal Thakur’s ‘beautiful coincidence’

According to the reports by SpotboyE, Mrunal Thakur talked about her experience of working with Shahid and his family and stated how it was a beautiful thing that she had worked with his entire family. She further mentioned how she worked with Supriya Pathak in Toofaan, with Pankaj Kapur and Shahid in Jersey and was now gearing up to work with Ishaan Khatter in Pippa. She also spoke about how she used to discuss Ishaan with Shahid Kapoor and stated how talented he was. She also stated how she could not wait to work with him as the energy he imparted was amazing.

Speaking about the Kapoor brothers, she added how extremely different they were and so were their approaches towards their work. Mrunal also stated how she got along with Ishaan despite not spending much time with him and added how the audience would get to see that in their movie.

Mrunal Thakur on the work front

The Toofaan actor began her journey in the acting industry by featuring on the tv show, Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Hai Khamoshiyaan. She then appeared in other popular television shows such as Har Yug Mein Aayega Ek – Arjun in which she essayed the role of a journalist. As she began gaining an appreciation for her performances, she featured in one of the iconic shows, Kumkum Bhagya. She also essayed a variety of roles in Marathi movies namely Vitti Dandu and Surajya and went on to showcase her skills in an international movie, Love Sonia. She made her Bollywood debut from the movie, Super 30 and from there on she started to feature in other popular movies such as Batla House, Ghost Stories and Toofan. She is now gearing up for her movies, Jersey and Aankh Micholi along with an untitled project by Hanu Raghavapudi.

