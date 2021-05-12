Mrunal Thakur Channels Her Inner Poetess; Pens A Poem On Love, Voicing Her Pillow Thoughts

Popular Indian actor Mrunal Thakur, on late Tuesday night, took to her verified social media handle and shared a note post channelling her inner poetess. Interestingly, the note post read a poem on love. It read, "I had a heart full of love and I have lost it. Maybe I misplaced it maybe it ran away or maybe it got scared of getting broken again. I had a heart full of love and I can't find it." Instagramming her post, Mrunal wrote a brief caption and called her poem an outcome of her "pillow thoughts". She further added that author Ashish Bagrecha gave "words" to her "thoughts" and created the poem.

Mrunal Thakur pens a poem on "love"

Within a couple of hours, the Super 30 actor's post managed to garner an overwhelming response from her 2.3MN Instagram followers. A handful of Mrunal's contemporaries praised the actor. Kishwer Merchantt's comment read, "U still have it .. just needs to beat again for the right one" while Siddhant Kapoor asserted, "It will all be ok / keep the faith". Author Ashish wrote, "The heart shall find its way back". Red-heart emoticons were a common sight in the comments box of her post.

A peek into Mrunal Thakur's Instagram

Interestingly, the Kumkum Bhagya actor is an avid social media user as she keeps her fans posted with her whereabouts. Her previous post was shared on the occasion of Mother's Day, which is May 9. The actor had shared a throwback picture, in which toddler Mrunal could be seen sitting on her mother's lap while the camera captured them. To caption her post, she had written, "Thanks for giving me the best thing in life: Your love, your care, your cooking and everything thing you have done for me!

#happymothersday Aai".

On the professional front, the 28-year-old actor was last seen in a music video, titled Gallan Goriyan, also starring her Batla House co-star John Abraham. Apart from the song, she also appeared in a segment of Netflix's Ghost Stories. Currently, she has multiple upcoming releases in her kitty including Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Farhan Akhtar's Toofan and multi-starrer comedy film Aankh Micholi.

