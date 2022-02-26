Mrunal Thakur Gives Epic Reply To Trolls Who Body Shame Her In Latest Workout Post; See

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur has proved to be one of the finest newcomers in the industry. Whether it be acting skills or making statement looks, the Dhamaka actor has always stood out with her utmost dedication and hard work. The Jersey fame is these days very much focussed on her physique and her social media handle is proof of it. Serving fitness and strength goals, Mrunal, recently, shared a workout video on social media where she could be seen practising kickboxing with full energy.

Mrunal Thakur gives a befitting reply to trolls on body-shaming

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mrunal Thakur treated fans with her workout glimpses. She captioned the post, "Just a regular day". Though the Toofan actor garnered applause for her unbelievable yet sweaty workout, she also became the victim of trolls related to body-shaming. A netizen commented, "Back is like…MATKAA (pot)".

Deciding not to be silent on the same, Mrunal gave an epic reply to the one who trolled her. The Pippa actor took to her post's comment section and wrote, "Thank you, Bhaiya Ji". The comment has been backed by several fans and followers of the actor as one immediately responded, "No mam these people just don't have any work they just spread negativity u look! Perfect and keep up the hard work!", another one wrote, "Kuch To Log kahenge Logoka kaam hai kehna.....You r looking too good Ignore negativity focus on the only positive. #BeYourself".

It seemed like Mrunal had already made up her mind to give a befitting reply to those who body-shame other people. Another person wrote, "Reduce the lower part natural looks better too fat illusion". Mrunal responded, "@sivavariyath006 some pay for it, some have it naturally all we gotta do is flaunt buddy! You flaunt yours too".

Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur is all set for the release of her forthcoming film, Jersey, also starring Shahid Kapoor. Jersey, which was earlier scheduled to release on December 31, 2021. The film will now hit the big screens on April 14, 2022. Shahid Kapoor headed to his Twitter account and announced the same as he wrote, "So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres."

Image: Instagram/@mrunalthakur