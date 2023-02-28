Mrunal Thakur Gives Savage Reply To Fan's Marriage Proposal

Mrunal Thakur recently made the Internet laugh with her witty reply to a fan who proposed to the Sita Ramam actress. Mrunal shared a slow-motion video on her Instagram handle on Monday (February 28), where she can be seen dressed in a white outfit. The actress struck multiple poses and played with her jewellery in the video.

She smiled for the camera and brushed aside her hair as the song Unnakul Naane from the Tamil film Pachaikili Muthucharam played in the background. Mrunal captioned the post, "Felt cute might delete later (two hearts, thought balloon and lightning emojis)."

Check out the post here:

While thousands of fans thronged the comment section complimenting the actress, one of the comments that grabbed her attention was from a fan asking her hand in marriage. The fan wrote, "Meri taraf se rishta pakka (The relationship for a wedding is confirmed from my side)." Replying to the remark, Mrunal quipped, "Meri taraf se na hain (It is a no from my end) (face with stuck-out tongue and winking eye emoji)."

Mrunal Thakur's filmography

Mrunal Thakur made her acting debut with the TV show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan in 2012. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Tabrez Noorani's directorial Love Sonia in 2018.

Thakur then starred in several prominent films including Super 30, Batla House, Toofaan, Dhamaka, Jersey, and Sita Ramam. Mrunal was last seen in a cameo in Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee. Her next work projects include Pippa opposite Ishaan. She also has the crime thriller Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur and a Telugu drama with actor Nani in the pipeline