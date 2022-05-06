Mrunal Thakur Gives Sweet Surprise To Staff Of Coffee House Who Wished To Watch 'Jersey'

Bollywood celebrities have an immense fan following not just within the country but abroad as well. While their fans do crazy things for them, celebrities are usually seen overwhelmed by their love and affection. The leading lady of the film Jersey, Mrunal Thakur recently visited a coffee house based out of Powai in Mumbai and booked tickets for her film for the entire staff as a gesture for their generous and friendly hospitality and who wished to see her film in a theatre in between their hectic work schedule.

Mrunal says, "It's incidents like these that really touch my heart and make me feel grateful for getting the opportunity of doing work that is credible enough to be recognized and appreciated by so many people around me. The staff at this coffee house was so sweet and generous in their hospitality and wished to see Jersey whenever they get time from their busy schedule. With this thought, I couldn't help but do something in return for their kind behaviour and love for the film. Each and every one of them greeted and congratulated me for Jersey, and spoke about how much they loved me in my previous films as well. My heart was full and it truly made my day."

Jersey was released in theatres worldwide on April 22. Mrunal Thakur co-stars alongside Shahid Kapoor and his real-life father, Pankaj Kapur in the film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Image: Instagram/@mrunalthakur