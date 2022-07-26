Actor Huma Qureshi's birthday month turned special after she announced the wrap of her next film Pooja Meri Jaan co-starring Mrunal Thakur. The film directed by Navjot Gulati and co-directed by Vipasha Arvind is bankrolled by Vijan’s Maddock Films and filmmaker Amar Kaushik.

The upcoming film which is touted to be a “powerful drama”, stars Qureshi as Sana and Thakur as Pooja. The film is written by Kanishka and Gulati with additional screenplay and dialogues credited to Niren Bhatt. Just two days before her birthday, Huma expressed her happiness about being a part of the marvellous drama and explained how she is looking forward to the release.

The makers announced the wrap with a video that piqued the curiosity of the fans. The thrilling and intriguing video shows a “not so innocent” proposal dedicated to Pooja, where an admirer gives her the choice to either say yes, or see him become history! What happens next? The video begins with a proposal to Pooja by an admirer through an email where he asks her to accept his proposal which shall script history. On the other hand, followed by this, the admirer also mentioned what will happen if Pooja declines the proposal.

The teaser will leave fans guessing right till the very end. Apart from Huma and Mrunal, the film also stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The Jersey star also shared her happiness on Instagram and revealed how the film is close to her heart. "ANNOUNCEMENT ALERT...It's a wrap on #PoojaMeriJaan! A film that is very important and extremely close to my heart, I hope you guys love it as much as we loved making it," she wrote alongside the teaser.

Andddd Birthday week just got better ;-)

#PoojaMeriJaan! 🎬 It’s a film wrap !!! Been shooting for this one all this while … and been super excited!!

This one is a veryyyy important film & I am extremely proud to be associated with it. Can't wait for you to see it! pic.twitter.com/onackHN9Uu — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 26, 2022

The upcoming film marks Huma Qureshi's second collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Badlapur. The actor is looking forward to this month as she celebrates her birthday on July 28. Earlier, the actor will turn 36 on July 28, had created a strong buzz after the teaser of her other film Maharani season 2 was out.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the actor who is elated to be working on her birthday said, "It’s a working birthday for me and I love it. Honestly, I’ve worked throughout this last year and I am really grateful for that. Looking forward to keeping being busier and happier."

IMAGE: Instagram/MrunalThakur/IamHumaq