Mrunal Thakur Is Thrilled To Play Dr. Ananya In 'Toofan' For This Reason

Mrunal Thakur is all set to play Dr. Ananya in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's upcoming movie Toofan. The actor, who has been seen in many movies including Love Sonia, Super 30, Batla House and Ghost Stories, will play a pivotal part in the movie. She opened up to mid-day about her character and the love story between her and Farahan Akhtar's character Aziz Ali. Thakur said that her character is "a motivator", "liberal, and a firm believer of equality".

The actor was so inspired by the character in Toofan that she found herself asking every morning, "How can I inspire [others around me]". She went on to say that the love story between Ananya and Aziz forms an important portion as Ananya motivates and inspires Aziz, a local thug, to pursue a career in boxing.

Mrunal went onto speak about her how she shares a connection with Dr Ananya. "Ananya and I are both Maharashtrians", she claimed. Thakur was excited to play the role which allowed her to communicate in her native language. She said that it was "natural" since co-actor Paresh Rawal would respond to her in Marathi enhancing their creativity.

The cast of Toofan

Toofan stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role as Aziz Ali, a local goon who takes up boxing and becomes a celebrity. Mrunal Thakur plays Dr. Ananya and Akhtar's love interest in the movie. She encourages him to follow his dreams and pursue his desired career. Paresh Rawal plays Aziz Ali's boxing coach in the movie. The movie also stars Hussain Dalal, Darshan Kumar and many others. Vijay Raaz will narrate the story.

Toofan's filming began in late 2019 and was scheduled to release on September 18, 2020, but was postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie is now set for an OTT release on May 21, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. Toofan is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who is also a part of the panel of producers with Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, P.S. Bharti and Rajiv Tandon. The music for the movie is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy while Raju Singh composed the background scores.

Mrunal Thakur's movies coming up in 2021

Mrunal Thakur is also expecting the release of her movie Jersey, another sports drama, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. The movie is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. Mrunal will play Shahid Kapoor's wife Sara Raichand in the movie. She replaced Rashmika Mandanna who was supposed to make her debut in Bollywood with the movie. Jersey is set to release on November 5, 2021.

