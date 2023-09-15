Mrunal Thakur Marks 5 Years Of Bollywood Debut, Shares BTS Photos From Love Sonia Set

Quick links:
Mrunal Thakur starrer Love, Sonia has completed five years of release. The movie marked the actress' Bollywood debut.
To mark the occasion, she shared a compilation video featuring unseen behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot.
Mrunal shared footage from her look test for the film and visuals from the scene that did not make it to the final edit.
Sharing the video, Mrunal wrote, "Still can’t believe it’s been 5 years since Love Sonia...5 years since my journey on the big screen began."
"5 years of being showered with love and support from all of you. Thank you for making my journey so so special and here’s to many many many more years to come," she continued.
She shared some behind-the-scene photos while shooting for the film. In one of the shots, she could be seen striking a happy pose in a car.
Love, Sonia released in 2018. The movie is directed by Tabrez Noorani and produced by David Womark.