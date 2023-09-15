Last Updated:

Mrunal Thakur Marks 5 Years Of Bollywood Debut, Shares BTS Photos From Love Sonia Set

Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram account to share unseen, BTS footage from Love, Sonia set. The film marked the actress' Bollywood debut.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Mrunal Thakur
1/9
Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur starrer Love, Sonia has completed five years of release. The movie marked the actress' Bollywood debut.

Mrunal Thakur
2/9
Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

To mark the occasion, she shared a compilation video featuring unseen behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot. 

Mrunal Thakur
3/9
Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal shared footage from her look test for the film and visuals from the scene that did not make it to the final edit. 

Mrunal Thakur
4/9
Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Sharing the video, Mrunal wrote, "Still can’t believe it’s been 5 years since Love Sonia...5 years since my journey on the big screen began."

Mrunal Thakur
5/9
Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

"5 years of being showered with love and support from all of you. Thank you for making my journey so so special and here’s to many many many more years to come," she continued.

Mrunal Thakur
6/9
Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

She shared some behind-the-scene photos while shooting for the film. In one of the shots, she could be seen striking a happy pose in a car. 

Mrunal Thakur
7/9
Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal also shared a photo of the clap-board from her first look test for Love, Sonia.

Mrunal Thakur
8/9
Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Love, Sonia released in 2018. The movie is directed by Tabrez Noorani and produced by David Womark.

Mrunal Thakur
9/9
Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Along with Mrunal Thakur, the movie also featured Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Rajkummar Rao and Sai Tamhankar.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
RM turns 29: V, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, other members pen adorable wishes for BTS leader

RM turns 29: V, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, other members pen adorable wishes for BTS leader
Jayam Ravi birthday: PS2 to Thani Oruvan, actor's most successful Tamil films

Jayam Ravi birthday: PS2 to Thani Oruvan, actor's most successful Tamil films
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com