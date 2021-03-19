Mrunal Thakur Opens Up About Her Upcoming Films & How She Takes The Pressure Of Box Office

Mrunal Thakur recently opened up about the COVID-19 lockdown and her upcoming films and the effect of OTT platforms on the audiences. The actor revealed that she has three films lined up to release this year and she is very excited for the same. She further talked about how the box office numbers affect her and how she deals with the pressure.

Mrunal Thakur talks about the pressure of box office

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mrunal Thakur opened up about her upcoming films. The actor revealed that among her films, Toofan is the first release for the year and that the film is close to her heart. She further told the media portal that the star of the film, Farhan Akhtar really inspired her. Toofan is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Mrunal told the media portal that the film helped her grow not just as an actor but also as a human being.

Mrunal further told the media portal that as an actor, she has never taken the pressure of box office. She further told the portal that her film is a complete package and will entertain people. Moreover, the film will inspire others to never give up and follow one’s dreams, reports suggest.

Talking about her film releases, she admitted to the media portal that she is glad that finally the amount of hard work that the actors put in their films in 202, will finally be witnessed by the audiences. The actor further told the portal that she feels that OTT is a blessing for those who cannot go to the theatres and can watch content at home. She further shed light on the fact that OTT has a huge global reach and any project releases in over 200 countries.

Mrunal Thakur's Instagram

Mrunal has over 2 million followers on her Instagram handle where she regularly posts pictures of herself to keep her fans updated about her life. The actor had recently posted the poster of Toofan. Check out the poster of the upcoming film below.

The actor had also updated her profile with the teaser of the film. The actor had captioned the post as “The storm has arrived”. Check out the post from her profile below.

Mrunal Thakur's movies

The upcoming films of Mrunal Thakur include Jersey. In this film, she will star with Shahid Kapoor. Apart from Toofan and Jersey, she will be seen in Pippa, in which she will share the screen with Ishaan Khattar.