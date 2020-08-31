Mrunal Thakur Reveals How She Was Treated Differently As She Is An 'outsider' In Bollywood

Actor Mrunal Thakur recently opened up about her experience in the Bollywood industry as an outsider having no filmy background. The actor talked about how she was snubbed by media at award ceremonies and interviews just because she was not a star kid or an insider. She also revealed what her thoughts were about why the star kids get special treatment in the Bollywood industry.

Mrunal Thakur's experience on Nepotism

Mrunal Thakur, who quit popular TV series Kumkum Bhagya to work in films, revealed some unfortunate incidents after she became a movie actor. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mrunal recalled how at an award function she has received the Critics Best Actress award for her film. Mrunal recalled that after she went up on stage, she was told where the exit was without giving her a chance to present her thank you speech.

Mrunal told the media portal that on the contrary, when a star kid went up on stage, the mic was being shoved in her face. She further said that award ceremony organisers are not the only people who behave differently with outsiders and insiders. The actor recalled that at the same event, she was giving interview bytes and suddenly the whole media crew ran away.

The actor further revealed that the reason why the entire media ran away while she was giving interview bytes was that a star kid had arrived. Mrunal also revealed that the media was just all over the star kid when she was not even able to handle her outfit properly. However, Mrunal told the media portal that she does not think it is the fault of star kids as such.

Mrunal Thakur feels that it is not just the industry who discriminates between insiders and outsiders in Bollywood. It is because of the audience and the media. The actor told the media portal that it is what and who the audience wants to see. Hence, the media gives it to them.

Mruinal Thakur's career

On the small screen, Mrunal Thakur is most commonly known for her roles in serials like Kumkum Bhagya and SauBhagyalaxmi. She went on to do films like Love Sonia, Super 30, Batla House and Ghost Stories. The actor will be seen in Jersey, Toofan and Aankh Micholi.

