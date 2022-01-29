Mrunal Thakur Reveals What She 'needs For Valentines' As She Shares No-makeup Pictures

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur has already amazed her fans with her spectacular performance in Dhamaka, also starring Kartik Aaryan. The actor recently shared some no-makeup pictures on social media where ṣhe could be seen enjoying her coffee. Mrunal also revealed one thing that she needs for Valentines.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped a series of pictures where she is seen wearing a black hoodie and grey shorts. The actor looked adorable in these no-makeup clicks in casual wear. The first photo features Mrunal standing under a tree enjoying her coffee, while in the second picture, she poses for a selfie while sitting in her car. The Dhamaka actor captioned the post, "All I need is a 🥤this valentines!👅💅🏼".

The post was definitely a treat for fans and the comment section is proof. A fan wrote, "The heartbeat 😍❤️ the real Marathi queen 😍, another fan wrote, "your beautiful smile is the reason I continue to smile❤️". A netizen posted a hilarious comment, which read, "I have a coffee shop 🥤🧋☕️, will you be my valentine? 😈". Some of the followers wrote, "you blessed my morning", "Awesome🔥", "She's so pretty😍❤️", "U r only one very very pretty, Beauty", "Pretty woman, I love you as an actress bulbul😂❤️❤️", and others even praised the actor for her no-makeup look.

Mrunal Thakur often shares glimpses of her day to day lifestyle on her Instagram handle. She recently shared a couple of pictures in which she is flaunting her flawless skin. The actor also asked her fans to keep proper care of their skin. She captioned, "Wow what is this weather 🥶❄️ Be good to your skin. You’ll wear it every day for the rest of your life. So Moisturise it 🙋🏻‍♀️".

Mrunali Thakur on the work front

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur will be next seen in Jersey alongside Shahid Kapoor. The film's release was postponed due to the threat of Coronavirus. The team of Jersey released a statement and announced that the film had been postponed due to the growing threat of the Omicron variant of COVID. The official statement read, "In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey." It continued, "We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey."

