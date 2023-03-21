Mrunal Thakur Shares Crying Photo On Instagram, Talks About Being Naïve And Vulnerable

Mrunal Thakur recently left her fans worried after she shared a crying picture of herself on her Instagram stories on Tuesday (March 21). The actress later explained the picture was taken on a day she was feeling ‘extremely low’ but is doing fine now.

Sharing the teary-eyed image, Mrunal wrote, “Yesterday was tough. But today I'm stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don't read out loud but I'm choosing to read mine out loud – because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt." "Taking one day at a time! It's ok to be naive and vulnerable,” she added.

See the post here:

Later, the Sita Ramam actress posted an explanatory video referring to the photo and said, “And that picture was taken at the time, when I felt extremely low and couldn't make it, but today I'm happy. And, I made it, woohoo!” She ended the video with a loud cheer and laugh.

Mrunal Thakur's filmography

Mrunal Thakur made her acting debut with the TV show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan in 2012. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Tabrez Noorani's directorial Love Sonia in 2018.

Thakur then starred in several prominent films including Super 30, Batla House, Toofaan, Dhamaka, Jersey, and Sita Ramam. Mrunal was last seen in a cameo in Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee. Her next work projects include Pippa opposite Ishaan. She also has the crime thriller Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur and a Telugu drama with actor Nani in the pipeline.