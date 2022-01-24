Mrunal Thakur Shares 'Reel Vs Real' Clip Of A 'challenging' Scene From Her Film 'Dhamaka'

As Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Dhamaka was loved by the audience, the Jersey actor recently went down memory lane and shared an unseen BTS video clip from a challenging scene and left the fans amazed. She even penned a thank you note for the entire team of the film while expressing gratitude towards the writer and director of the film, Ram Madhvani.

The moment she posted the video online, many fans took to the comments section and praised her for acing the challenging scene she filmed. Even Ram Madhvani took to her post and praised her dedication towards her character portrayal in the film. Take a look at Mrunal Thakur's latest social media post.

Mrunal Thakur's Reel Vs Real video from Dhamaka

Mrunal Thakur recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip having two individual videos depicting the reel and a real version of the scene she filmed for her movie, Dhamaka. In the real version, she depicted how the team of the film enacted the challenging scene where she had to rescue a kid from a falling car while in the other video, she added the reel version of the scene that was shown in the film. While expressing her gratitude towards the entire cast and crew of the film, she recalled the time when she was shooting for another movie and Ram Madhvani sent her the video in which the Dhamaka team was working on the choreography of this particular scene.

Stating further in the caption, she revealed how it was an extremely challenging scene for her because there were many moving parts to it and she had to ensure both the child and her safety while doing justice to the character on a pretence bridge. She further expressed how lucky she was to get an opportunity to work with the best VFX team that made sure their scene looked authentic and real.

The caption read, "@madhvaniram Sir look what I found. I remember I was shooting Jersey climax and dhamaka team was working on the choreography of this particular scene and you sent me this video. I wanted to take a moment and thank Team Dhamaka for helping me sculpt the character of Soumya Mehra Pathak so well! Working in a bio bubble set was extremely challenging but also an unforgettable experience. Often actors take away the credit but it’s the core team that works extremely hard to make the scene look 100 percent perfect! This was an extremely challenging scene for me because there were many moving parts to it. I had to ensure both the child and my safety while doing justice to the character, all this on a pretence bridge haha! Most crucial part about this scene was syncing time with the Co actors, Action team and Cinematographer. We were lucky enough to get an opportunity to work with the best VFX team that made sure our scene looked authentic and real. Damn, we shot this in Powai and the final cut looks INSANE! Thank you Ram Sir for such a lovely experience I can’t wait to work with you again! Here’s the team who deserves a standing ovation." (sic)

Many fans appreciated her performance in the scene as well as in the movie while Ram Madhvani hailed the dedication of Mrunal and the entire team. His comment read, 'Mrunal here’s to your dedication and to the full team. So happy you said Yes to Dhamaka thank you.' Take a look at some of the reactions to Mrunal Thakur's latest Instagram post.

