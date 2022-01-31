Actor Mrunal Thakur got in the middle of an online spat with Twitter users who accused her of liking a sexist post on actor Deepika Padukone. The sexist post talked about short clothes being worn by the stars during the promotions of Gehraiyaan. The upcoming film stars Deepika in the lead role along with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Mrunal on receiving the heat from the users online lashed out at them with her befitting reply.

Ever since the actors have started promoting the upcoming Shakun Batra directorial, Deepika and Ananya are seen promoting the film in gorgeous outfits. It all started when a Twitter user shared a post that read, "Newton's Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyyan release date approaches (sic)." Mrunal had apparently liked that post. Soon after she liked the post, the users on the micro-blogging site cornered her while calling her out for liking it.

Mrunal Thakur lashes out at fans trolling her for liking a post

When a few called out the actress for her act, she took to Twitter and wrote, “Bhai you are so mentally sick I wish I could get you some flowers and slam it on your face and thank you for spreading hate! Just to let you know I admire Deepika. Having said that I feel you must get yourself a life, rather than sitting at home and spreading hate, spread love (sic)." Apart from those trolling her, there were some who even extended their support to the Special 30 actor.

One of the users backed her post and wrote, “S “@mrunal0801 like a post like this on social media is not mentally sick for you, and even you're not defending Deepika at this point it's ok, but you should ignore that post but no you're supporting people like this who judging women for their clothes that's not sick for you (sic)". Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Mrunal, first of all, pls calm down and hope you feel better. this is stan Twitter, ppl will judge you anyway, and the post you liked was extremely misogynistic (a shade to Deepika and Ananya also but let's not count that for now). you could have UNLIKED it and just ignored it.”

yo Mrunal, first of all pls calm down and hope you feel better. this is stan twitter, ppl will judge you anyway, and the post you liked was extremely misogynistic (a shade to Deepika and Ananya also but let's not count that for now). you could have UNLIKED it and just ignored it- https://t.co/u3Bu6KJ7SR — Omkari 🐼🖤 (@janhvisthetic) January 29, 2022

@mrunal0801 like a post like this on social media is not mentally sick for you , and even you're not defending Deepika at this point it's okk, but you should ignore that post but no you're supporting people like this who judging women for their clothes that's not sick for you https://t.co/96WKFmIm1G pic.twitter.com/Al3eHAetnB — Harry (@onlyfordp) January 29, 2022

