Mrunal Thakur Slays The 'braid Lock' Look; Strikes Another Thing Off Her Bucket List

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur recently took to social media to show her fans her new hairstyle. In the pictures shared, the actor can be seen ricking the micro box braided look with black extensions. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned that it was something on her bucket list and she is delighted about how it turned out. Mrunal Thakur’s fans have flooded the comments section of the post with heartfelt compliments as they are loving her new look.

Mrunal Thakur gets braid locks

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur recently updated her fans with a picture describing what she has been up to, lately. In the pictures shared, she can be seen flaunting her new hairdo which has been done by a bunch of professionals. In the first picture, Mrunal Thakur can be seen clicking a selfie while the sun shines on her face. She is spotted with a braided-hair look which is a popular hairstyle for the last two years. She is also seen pulling off a no-makeup look, letting the hairstyle stand out in the pictures.

Mrunal Thakur has also posted a picture with the team that worked on her hairdo. She can be seen posing at the entrance of the parlour while flashing a bright smile for the camera. In the pictures, Mrunal Thakur has opted for a simple urban cool look which is an apt choice for a day out. She has paired a simple black sleeveless top with a set of khaki parallel pants which create some contrast in the look. She has also added a brown belt and a pair of black and white chunky shoes.

In the caption for the post, Mrunal Thakur has spoken highly of the hairstylists that have worked on her look. She has mentioned that they are called "Hairgicians" as they have the ability to create magic without using a wand. Mrunal Thakur has also added that this was one thing on her bucket list amongst activities like baking a cake, taking a pottery class, and swimming in the ocean, amongst others. Have a look at the post on Mrinal Thakur’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have spoken highly of her look while complimenting the way she is pulling it off. A few people have also used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

IMAGE: MRUNAL THAKUR INSTAGRAM

