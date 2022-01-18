Mrunal Thakur Stuns In Her Mom's Saree, Calls It 'best Thing In World'; See Pics

Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram account on Tuesday and shared a collage of herself wearing her mom's saree and described how it felt like the 'best thing in the world'. The actor was seen looking glamourous in pink and black saree of her mother's and penned down a note as she gave a sneak peek of the same. The 29-year-old actor re-shared a picture from a fan account and told her fans and followers how special it was for her to wear one of her mom's sarees.

Mrunal Thakur stuns in mom's saree

The actor took to her social media account and shared a post from one of her fan's stories. The post sees a collage of the actor and her mother twinning in the same sarees. She mentioned it was the 'best thing in the world' to be able to wear her mom's saree and jewellery. She also mentioned that she is 'in love' with her mom's wedding saree and may wear it for her wedding too. Thakur caption read, "Isn't it the best thing in the world to be able to wear your mom's saree and jewellery. I'm in love with my mom's wedding saree (Shalu). I think I may end up wearing the same for my wedding."

The picture in which she is wearing the same saree as her mom was uploaded by the actor on January 15, 2020, which is her mom's birthday. She shared two pictures, one, of her mother in the stunning saree and the other of herself wearing it. In the caption of the post, she called her mom as 'inspiration' and thanked her for everything she has done for her. The actor also mentioned in the caption that she would like to be just like her mom ad wrote, "Happy birthday Inspiration ❤️

Thank you for everything aai you mean the world to me you know that! I am what I am because of you... I love you Birthday gurl ❤️❤️ Just wanna be like you 🥰❤️ #samepinch."

The actor was last seen in Netflix's Dhamaka, opposite Kartik Aaryan and will soon be seen in Jersey alongside Shahid Kapoor. The sports drama will be the remake of the Telugu film by the same name that was meant to hit the big screens in 2021. However, owing to the increasing COVID cases in the country, the release was postponed. The film is a much-awaited one and the trailer promised a gripping storyline.

Image: Instagram/@mrunalthakur