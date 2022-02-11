Mrunal Thakur Talks About Her 'orthodox' Ex-beau Who 'ran Away' Because Of Her Profession

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur recently opened up about being heartbroken several times and shared that her most recent heartbreak occurred over seven months ago. The actor revealed that her former boyfriend 'ran away' because he was uncomfortable with her profession and 'impulsive' nature. In her latest interview, she also summed up her ex's views to his 'orthodox' family.

While speaking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, the Dhamaka star said that it was just the way her former partner was raised. She said that even if things had worked out between them, there could have been some friction while raising their children. The actor said that everyone has to go through the process of heartbreak 'in order to be with the right one'. She said that one 'needs to know what works for them and what does not'. Mrunal explained that she does not want to get into a relationship and later find out that they are not compatible at all.

Mrunal also opened up about what went wrong in her last relationship. She said that her ex 'ran away' and he was like, "you are too impulsive and I cannot deal with this." She revealed that he also added that since she was an actor, 'he couldn't deal with it'. The actor then added that she understands that he comes from a 'very orthodox' family and she does not blame him because it is his upbringing. The Super 30 actor, however, feels good that the chapter ended.

Mrunal has appeared in critically-acclaimed films like Super 30, Toofaan, and Dhamaka. She will next be seen in Jersey, which is a remake of the Telugu smash-hit film with the same title. The actor will be sharing the big screen with Shahid Kapoor. The film's release has been postponed indefinitely owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The statement shared by the filmmakers read, "In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey." It continued, "We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey."

