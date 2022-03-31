Mrunal Thakur To Star In 'English Vinglish' Director Gauri Shinde's Next? Details Inside

Actor Mrunal Thakur has now sparked collaboration rumours with director Gauri Shinde as the actor recently dropped a trail of pictures with the English Vinglish director via social media. Mrunal, who will soon be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming sports drama Jersey, was seen hugging Shinde as she called the latter her 'dream director'.

Mrunal Thakur to collaborate with English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde?

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Mrunal dropped a series of photos showcasing her shedding smiles with Shinde. The duo could be seen goofily posing for the camera as Mrunal hugged the filmmaker. In the caption, she mentioned, "Oh hello Dream director," and further added hashtags like 'Smiling ear to ear' and 'blessed'. Take a look.

Reacting to the post, fans dropped comments like, "hug to you super talented girls", while one mentioned," what's brewing". actor Amruta Subhash also mentioned, "Ohh hug her on my behalf".

While not much is known, fans are surely excited to see Mrunal and Gauri Shinde come together. Shinde is known for directing films like Dear Zindagi, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role as well as English Vinglish, which saw the late actor Sridevi essaying the lead.

Meanwhile, Mrunal, who made an extended appearance in Kartik Aaryan's thriller Dhamaka, is gearing up for the release of Jersey. After facing various postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shahid Kapoor starrer will hit theatres on April 14, 2022. Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the project comes as the remake of the 2019 Telugu film by the same name, which saw Nani playing the lead role. Apart from the leading duo, Pankaj Kapur will also be seen in an important role.

Notably, Mrunal is also making her South debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The project is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, while Swapna Cinema is bankrolling it. Lastly, she has Pippa alongside Ishaan Khattar in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MRUNALTHAKUR)