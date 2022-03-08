Mrunal Thakur To Yami Gautam: Female Stars Who Rose From TV To Achieve Fame In B'wood

Quick links:
Actor Mouni Roy who made a name in television with her role in shows like Naagin and more, has made her niche in Bollywood with films like Gold, Brahmastra and more.
Actor Kritika Kamra who played lead roles in TV shows like Kitni Mohabbbat Hai and more, made her Bollywood debut with Mitron oppsoite Jackky Bhagnani and digital debut with Tandav.
Actor Mrunal Thakur who appeared on shows like Kumkum Bhagya, made her Bollywood debut with Super 30 alongside actir Hrithik Roshan.
Actor Prachi Deesai who starred in prominent shows like Kasam Se, Choti Bahu and more, made her Bollywood debut with Rock On and then went on gto star in Bol Bachchan, Azhar and more.
Actor Radhika Madan has been enjoying her Bollywood stint. Having started with her career in TV with shows Meri Ashqui Tum Se Hi, the actor later starred in films like Shiddat, Patakhaa and more.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.