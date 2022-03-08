Last Updated:

Mrunal Thakur To Yami Gautam: Female Stars Who Rose From TV To Achieve Fame In B'wood

From actor Mrunal Thakur to Radhika Madan, take a look at all the female stars who stepped in Bollywood from television to achieve fame.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Female stars who rose from Television
1/6
IMAGE: Instagram/MouniRoy

Actor Mouni Roy who made a name in television with her role in shows like Naagin and more, has made her niche in Bollywood with films like Gold, Brahmastra and more.

2/6
IMAGE: Instagram/KritikaKamra

Actor Kritika Kamra who played lead roles in TV shows like Kitni Mohabbbat Hai and more, made her Bollywood debut with Mitron oppsoite Jackky Bhagnani and digital debut with Tandav

3/6
IMAGE: Instagram/MrunalThakur

Actor Mrunal Thakur who appeared on shows like Kumkum Bhagya, made her Bollywood debut with Super 30 alongside actir Hrithik Roshan. 

4/6
IMAGE: Instagram/PrachiDesai

Actor Prachi Deesai who starred in prominent shows like Kasam Se, Choti Bahu and more, made her Bollywood debut with Rock On and then went on gto star in Bol Bachchan, Azhar and more.

5/6
E

Actor Radhika Madan has been enjoying her Bollywood stint. Having started with her career in TV with shows Meri Ashqui Tum Se Hi, the actor later starred in films like Shiddat, Patakhaa and more.

6/6
IMAGE: Instagram/YamiGautam

Actor Yami Gautam is one such star who not only made her name in TV, but also achieved fame in Bollywood. She started her career with serial Ye Pyaar Na Hoga Kam and later became a part of many films.

