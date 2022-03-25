Mrunal Thakur’s Retro Look For Her Telugu Debut Bears An Uncanny Resemblance To Madhubala

Mrunal Thakur will next be seen in a Telugu film opposite Dulquer Salmaan, after appearing in an extended cameo in Kartik Aaryan's murder thriller 'Dhamaka.' Hanu Raghavapudi is directing the untitled film, which is produced by Swapna Cinema while Vyjayanthi Films will be the distributor. What's more noteworthy is that the actor's appearance in the film which bears a striking similarity to Madhubala.

Madhubala is often said to be the most beautiful Indian actor of all time, and any comparison to her is a big honour. Mrunal seems to like the attention, despite having such huge shoes to fill: "It's an honour to be told I resemble one of the most beautiful actresses, Madhubala Ji."

"This film suddenly got a whole lot more special for me after being affiliated with such a renowned actor," the actor continues. I'm really excited about this one, and I hope my fans enjoy it as much as we did developing it!", said Mrunal.

Mrunal's acting debut

Mrunal Thakur began her career in television with the daily soap ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan’ on Star Plus. She went on to star in a variety of Marathi and English films, including Love Sonia (2012) and Vitti Dandu (2014), as well as making her Bollywood debut in the biology thriller Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan (2019). After creating a reputation for herself in Bollywood, the actor is now preparing to make her Telugu debut in a yet-to-be-titled movie with Dulquer Salmaan.

Forthcoming Projects

Mrunal Thakur will also be seen in Shahid Kapoor's upcoming sports drama, 'Jersey', directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Due to the pandemic, the sports drama Jersey has been repeatedly postponed. However, it will finally be released in theatres worldwide on April 14, 2022.

She will be seen playing the youngest sibling to actors Ishaan and Priyanshu in the upcoming war drama 'Pippa' as well. The movie is based on the Indo-Pakistan conflict of 1971. She claims that the film is a special project for her for a variety of reasons, one of which is that she got to play a part that she does not play in real life for this production.