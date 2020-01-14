M.S. Bitta Biopic And Kings United Biopic In The Pipeline For Reliance Entertainment

Bollywood has fascinated its fans with spectacular biopics of prominent figures from all walks of life. The trend began with Bhag Milkha Bhag and soon caught ablaze and transitioned into a major genre for Bollywood in recent years. Currently, the makers of Bollywood are working towards several new biopics.

Biopics on MS Bitta and dance champions Kings United in the pipeline

Recently it was announced that Reliance entertainment will be producing two new biopics in the time to come. One of the biopics will be of the real-life inspiring tales of All India Anti-Terrorist Front Chairman M.S. Bitta. The second will be an intriguing biopic based on the dance group Kings United.

Source: Taran Adarsh's Instagram

The stories of both the personalities are quite interesting and fans are eager to watch the cinematic adaptation. The biopic of M.S. Bitta is titled, M S Bitta: Hit-List and will be jointly produced by Priya Gupta. The biopic is said to celebrate the courage and strength of Bitta. The prominent figure has survived multiple assassination attempts in the mid ’90s.

Source: MS Bitta's Instagram

The other biopic is about the inspirational story of the dance group who made headlines after their historic win at the American Reality Show, World of Dance. The working title for the film is said to be The Kings, according to an entertainment portal. The group consists of 20 struggling dancers who made it past all odds to represent India in the field of Dance on the world stage. ABCD was a film which was loosely based on the former group which the Kings were a part of. However, this venture will explore them in-depth and also the achievements and struggle of the original 20 members of Kings United.

Source: The Kings United's Instagram

