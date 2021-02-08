MS Dhoni beats celebs from Bollywood on football field, showcases agility to score goal

MS Dhoni has always been considered among the fittest cricketers to have represented India. The former India captain used to earn praises for his agility behind the wickets and speed while running between the wickets, even after crossing the age of 35. Though retired from international cricket, the wicketkeeper-batsman showcased his fitness during a football practice game with Bollywood celebrities.

Dhoni plays football with Bollywood stars

MS Dhoni, who resides in Ranchi, recently arrived in Mumbai reportedly for an advertisement shoot. The cricketer is known to be friends with the celebrities of the film industry and is often seen hobnobbing with them at parties. Another place where he gets snapped with them is usually at the football ground, where he is known to join the stars.

As the Bollywood celebrities got together for a practice match, the spotlight was on Dhoni as the paparazzi snapped him. The former India India star looked fit, in loose-fitting clothes and a camouflage mask.

Later, he put his football skills on display in style. In a video shared by the handle of the All Stars FC, the team of the group of Bollywood players, Dhoni could be seen receiving the ball on the left wing, running towards the box, and amid pressure from the defenders, scoring the goal. The handle rightly captioned it as 'MSD going for the kill.'

On the professional front, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August, after leading India to World Cup wins in T20I and 50-over format, as well as the Champions Trophy. Since then, his only appearance was in the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings franchise, which he has been leading since 2008. The winner of 3 IPLs titles, will be coming out in yellow colours once again for the next edition, likely to be held around April.

