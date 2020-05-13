When Dhoni-John Abraham Turned Hairstylists For Each Other, Leander Shaved Arjun's Beard

The association between sports and film industries goes back a long way. Not just actors marrying sportspersons, particularly cricketers, that has gone on for decades, the celebrities of both the industries are known to come together at various platforms. Throwback moments of this camaraderie was recently witnessed.

With the ever-busy paparazzi getting a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many have been going back in time and pulling out photos from their archives. One such media person shared some rather unique photographs of the sportspersons and actors bonding over a grooming session.

In one photograph, one can see MS Dhoni and John Abraham turning hairstylists for each other, giving some funky hairstyles, as media persons tried to capture every frame.

Here’s the post

The picture was taken in 2010 for a promotional event and Sapna Bhavnani, known for styling hair of both the stars, was also present with them.

Both Dhoni and John Abraham are known to be good friends. Apart from their love for sports, with both co-owning football franchises, another common factor between them has been their love for bikes.

Another photograph shared by the paparazzi was of Leander Paes and Arjun Rampal from the grooming product’s launch. Both the tennis star and the actor have the shaving foam on their face, while the multiple grand-slam winner even shaved the Rock On star beard.

Here’s the photo

This was also taken almost a decade ago, in 2011. Malaika Arora was also a part of the event.

With no clue on when the lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic would end, such pictures are among the only sources for fans to see celebrities together. They’d hope to see stars on the streets and the shutterbugs chasing and clicking them once again.

