MS Dhoni, Shreyas Iyer Join Bollywood Stars For Football; Kiara, Kareena, Others Clicked

Cricketers like MS Dhoni and Shreyas Iyer joined stars from the film industry for football while other stars went out and about in the city.

Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan strikes a pose after her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika dropped her at the airport for her journey.

Aditya Roy Kapur
Aditya Roy Kapur was dressed in casual attire as he enjoyed some quality time with his dog in Bandra. 

Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor is a regular at Sunday football sessions in Bandra and the paparazzi knows it too.

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni, who is currently in the news for his faux-hawk hairstyle, was the star attraction at the football practice with Bollywood stars.

Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan Khatter came out dressed casually at a studio in Bandra, and Ananya Panday too was spotted after she dropped him.  

Kiara Advani 
Kiara Advani was dressed in a traditional attire as she acknowledged the cameras in Andheri. 

Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday donned a crop top and ripped jeans for her arrival at the T-Series office. 

Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia was all smiles for the cameras in Andheri.

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer too was clicked by the cameras for the football session.

Kareena Kapoor Khan
The shutterbugs also managed to photograph Kareena Kapoor Khan when she arrived at a  hotel in Bandra.

