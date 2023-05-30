MS Dhoni's Untold Acting Story: From Captain Cool To Silver Screen Dreams

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, acclaimed for his exceptional captaincy, is grabbing headlines following Chennai Super Kings' victory in the Indian Premier League 2023, securing their fifth trophy. Aside from his cricketing prowess, Dhoni once explored the world of acting. In 2010, he made his debut in the film industry and not many know about it.

Dhoni had a cameo role in the film Hook Ya Crook, directed by David Dhawan and featuring actors like Kay Kay Menon, Shreyas Talpade, John Abraham, and Genelia D'Souza. The film's storyline revolved around a boy with aspirations of becoming an Indian cricketer, only to have his dreams shattered after being arrested. The setting took place in a prison where the inmates played cricket against a team of professionals. Despite being announced in 2006 and commencing shooting in 2009, the film was never released, even though it was 90 percent complete. The makers never gave a definite answer as to why the film couldn't see the light of the day.

The failure of Hook Ya Crook can be attributed to various factors, including changes in the cast, unavailability of top cricketers, and serious injuries sustained on set. Although Dhoni's opportunity to appear on the big screen didn't materialize at that time. He later made a cameo appearance in his biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, where the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed the lead role.

Sushant Singh Rajput said MS Dhoni is a 'very good actor'

During the promotional event of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant Singh Rajput said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a 'very good actor.' He further added, "If you watch one of the videos we did, where he is asking me what's there in the film, the scripted lines were just five-six. I came up with some lines, just like that and he reacted to them. Then I reacted, and then he did. So he is a very good actor."