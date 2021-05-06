'Mujhse Dosti Karoge' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About The Film

Mujhse Dosti Karoge is a popular Hindi romantic film that was released in 2002. Directed by Kunal Kohli, this film is based on the American comedy film The Truth About Cats and Dogs. The story of this film follows the love triangle between a man and two women. With Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, this film received a positive response from both audience as well as the critics. Following is a list of some of the other actors who are a part of Mujhse Dosti Karoge cast and the characters that they have portrayed in the film.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge cast

Rani Mukerji as Pooja Sahani

Rani Mukherjee has played the role of Pooja, who falls in love with Raj but hides her feelings for him. Rani Mukherjee is among the versatile actors in the film industry who has worked in several hit films till date. Some of her notable performances can be seen in Black, Chalte Chalte, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Bunty Aur Babli and many others.

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Tina Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor has played the role of Tina, who also falls in love with Raj unaware of his feelings for Pooja. Kareena Kapoor is yet another prominent actor in Bollywood and has starred in many popular films during the course of her career. Some of her well-known films include Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, and Good Newwz among others.

Satish Shah as Mr. Sahani

Satish Shah is arguably one of the most experienced actors in the cast of Mujhse Dosti Karoge. He has played the role of Pooja’s father in this film. He has worked on a long list of hit films and TV shows in the past. They include Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Ra.One, Kal Ho Naa Ho and more.

Uday Chopra as Rohan Verma

Uday Chopra has played the role of Rohan, who falls in love with Pooja and intends to marry her. Uday Chopra has worked in a handful of other films as well, including Pyaar Impossible, Neal 'n' Nikki among others. He is best known for his role in the Dhoom film series.

