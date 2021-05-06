'Mujhse Dosti Karoge' Child Actor Barkha Singh Opens Up About Her Part In The 2002 Film

Actor and YouTuber Barkha Singh made her acting debut as a child actor. Barkha played her first role as young Kareena Kapoor in the 2002 hit film Mujhse Dosti Karoge. The actor recently opened up about the audition for her part and revealed that it was a tough process.

Barkha on Mujhse Dosti Karoge child actor's audition

In a recent interview with SpotboyE, Barkha Singh opened up about the time she played young Tina in this Yash Chopra's film. She revealed about 600 to 700 children auditioned for the part which had five rounds. Barkha recalled that she went for the audition casually after school in an attempt to make her mother buy her an ice cream.

However, she got selected for the part after clearing five rounds of auditions. She also revealed that people still remember her as young Kareena. She said people also tell her that she still looks the same, which she does not know whether to take as a compliment or not. Here's a photo of Barkha Singh in Mujhse Dosti Karoge.

IMAGE: STILL FROM MUJHSE DOSTI KAROGE

Barkha Singh's age was nine years when she worked with Yash Raj Films. She did not do many roles as a child actor, yet, she returned to the industry after growing older. In the interview, she also revealed that she did not go to the people she has previously worked with and rather started from the ground level.

Barkha Singh's trivia

Barkha has worked in several web series and films ever since she appeared on Yeh Hai Aashiqui in 2013. Barkha Singh's web series and films include Engineering Girls, House Arrest, Please Find Attached, Silence... Can You Hear It, and MTV Girls On Top. She has also appeared in several commercials of distinct brands including Amazon, Coca Cola, and Clinic Plus. She will appear in the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series, Murder Meri Jaan, opposite Tanuj Virwani. Barkha also has a YouTube channel and enjoys a massive social media following with over 2.4 million followers.

IMAGE: BARKHA SINGH'S INSTAGRAM AND STILL FROM MUJHSE DOSTI KAROGE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.