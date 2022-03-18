Mujib: The Making Of A Nation: Shyam Benegal Unveils Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Biopic Poster

Popular filmmaker Shyam Benegal is currently gearing up for the release of his biopic titled Mujib - The Making of a Nation. It will be all about the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh, who fought for an independent and sovereign state 'Bangladesh'. The director unveiled the poster of the upcoming film on social media, and several fans are now eager to watch the biopic.

Shyam Benegal's Mujib - The Making of a Nation poster

The Mujib - The Making of a Nation poster sees one person's arm raised and waving to a massive crowd. It was unveiled by the filmmaker and piqued the interest of fans online. The upcoming film will see Bangladeshi actor Arifin Shuvoo step into the shoes of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. According to a report by ANI, the film was shot primarily in India and Bangladesh, keeping in mind the COVID regulations in the wake of the pandemic.

See the Mujib - The Making of a Nation poster here

Unveiling the poster of India - Bangladesh Co-production feature film Mujib - The Making of a Nation, a biopic directed by Shyam Benegal, It is a story of an inspiring statesman and the greatest leader of Bangladesh. #ArifinShuvoo & #NusratImroseTisha are in the lead roles. pic.twitter.com/rpYRXchLWv — Mujib The Making of A Nation (@MujibTheFilm) March 17, 2022

Speaking to ANI, the director opened up about the upcoming film and called it an 'emotional' one for him. He mentioned that making a film on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also called Bangabandhu was a 'tough task' and hoped that the post he recently released connected with the audience. He said -

"Mujib - The Making of a Nation, remains a very emotional film for me, To bring Bangabandhu's towering life on reel is a tough task, we have portrayed his character in an uncompromising way. Mujib, remained a great friend of India, we hope the poster connects with the audiences."

Arifin Shuvoo, who will take on the lead role in the film also opened up about the film and mentioned it was a 'dream come true'. He was honoured to be playing the role and had no words to express how he felt to be part of the 'iconic project'. He also shed light on how he felt shooting parts of the film in India and hailed the country's 'hospitality'

"Fascinated to be playing the role of Mujib, this is a dream come true, I am honoured to be part of this iconic project, and to be directed by the legend himself, Shyam Benegal ji, no words to express how big this feature film is for me and for my nation. I felt the warmth, and great hospitality during the production of the film in India. Hopeful, that I have justified the role and the audiences will connect with me and love the way they do for Bangabandhu."

(With input from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@PIBMumbai