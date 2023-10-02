Mujib Trailer: Shyam Benegal's Film Is About A Revolutionary Who Paved Path For Bangladesh

The makers of Mujib: The Making of Nation released their official trailer on Sunday, October 1. The film is directed by veteran director Shyam Benegal. Mujib features Arifin Shuvoo in the lead role. Shuvoo plays Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, the real-life freedom fighter who led the movement of Bangladesh formation.

3 things you need to know

Mujib is a co-production between NFDC and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation.

The film marks the Hindi film debut for many Bangladeshi actors including male lead Arifin Shuvoo.

Mujib is slated to relase on October 27.

Mujib captures the Bangladesh freedom movement from its early years

The Mujib trailer captures the struggle of Bangladeshi folk to create a nation for their own against all odds, led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We are shown glimpses of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a young student leader in the early post-Independence years of Pakistan, as he makes a case for ‘Bangla’ as their national language. This becomes a trigger point for East Pakistani people to revolt against the system, and eventually demand for a separate state of ‘East Bengal.’

Mujib is a co-production between India's National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC). Besides Arifin Shuvoo, the rest of cast too comprises of several Bangladeshi film actors who are making their Hindi film debut with this film, like Nusraat Faria Mazhar who plays Sheikh Haseena in the film.

Benegal has earlier made biopics like Bhumika, Zubeidaa, Bose

Mujib marks the 28th feature film for filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who completes 50 years as a director in 2024. Benegal has directed many biographical films earlier in his career, like Bhumika, Zubeidaa and Bose: The Forgotten Hero.

Mujib’s screenplay is written by Atul Tiwari and Benegal’s long-time associate Shama Zaidi. Shantanu Moitra has composed the music for the film. Mujib will hit the theatres on October 27, where it clashes with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas.