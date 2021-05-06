Mukesh Chhabra receives his first COVID-19 jab, fans request him to help with slots

The third-largest COVID vaccination drive, that inoculates citizens 18 years and above has started, amid the destructive second coronavirus wave. With several Bollywood celebrities urging fans to get them inoculated, ace filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra is the latest to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Mukesh took to Instagram and shared a picture while urging all to get themselves vaccinated as and when they can.

Mukesh Chhabra receives first COVID vaccine dose

While captioning the post, Mukesh wrote, “Got my first Jab of the vaccine. Urging everyone to please go out there and get vaccinated.” Apart from Mukesh, other celebrities like Sanjana Sangha, Radhika Madan, Pulkit Samrat, and more were the ones to get them vaccinated during the third drive. Several fans of the filmmaker were quick to ask him about the procedure to get a slot amid so much rush on the website leading to a shortage. One of the users wrote that there are no vaccines available in the hospitals while the other asked ‘Man how were you able to get a slot? A third user chimed in and sought help from Mukesh while asking him to use his contacts and help him get vaccinated.

COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far stands at 16,24,30,828, the health ministry said on Wednesday. It said 2,30,305 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday across 12 states and Union territories. The total number of people in this age group who have been inoculated against the viral disease stands at 9,02,731, the ministry said. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 16,24,30,828, according to a provisional report compiled at 8 pm on May 5. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from the viral disease continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

(Image credit: CASTINGCHHABRA/ Instagram)

