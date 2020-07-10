Mukesh Chhabra Warns Of Fake Casting Calls Made Under His Company, Asks Actors To Verify

One of Bollywood’s leading casting directors Mukesh Chhabra has issued a notice against fake messages and fake calls. In the notice, the casting director mentioned that a fraudulent practice has been doing the rounds where an artist is approached by a person claiming to be Mukesh Chhabra or someone from his casting agency, Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company. It has been revealed by the casting director himself that the fake caller asks money from an artist to make his artist card.

Mukesh Chhabra's Instagram post

In the post, Mukesh Chhabra revealed that the impersonator is also misleading the female artist under his disguise. He further asked the artists to be aware and urged everyone who is a part of the industry to stop the malpractice. He also wrote that the Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company or the MCCC does not encourage these practices.

In the post, Mukesh Chhabra gave MCCC’s office number and asked artists who receive a message from the impersonator to share the screenshot with them. He told the artists to not give out any money to a person who claims to be either Mukesh Chhabra or anyone from the Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company.

While posting the message on his social media, Mukesh Chhabra stated that after repeated complaints, the MCCC decided to have an official number of the contact.

In the post, he wrote, “We are tired of all the #fraudmessages #fakecastingcalls, #fakecastingrequirements, #anonymoussocialmediahandles made under the name of @castingchhabra or people pretending to be working at MCCC. After so many such instances, We have decided to have an official MCCC number to avoid all these fake actions. It is a humble request to all the actors to verify with us or inform us about these actions on the above mentioned contact number. Let's stop this here and help each other to make this a better environment to work in this Industry. Also, all our team members names and photos are on our official website - www.mccc.in. Please be alert and safe.” [sic]

Mukesh Chhabra even added pictures of the Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company team members to help the new artists know whom they could get in touch with in case they get a fake call.

Towards the end of the post, the casting director wrote, “REPOST OR SHARE THIS POST everyone let’s help each other’s pls see the pics of MCCC team swipe to next pics.” [sic] Mukesh Chhabra is one of the most well-known casting directors in the Bollywood industry. He is all set to make his Bollywood debut as a director with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara.

