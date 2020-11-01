Mukesh Khanna Claims Comments On Women 'taken Out Of Context' Amid Heavy Flak & Outrage

Mukesh Khanna released a statement on his controversial comments about #MeToo movement and equality between men and women after it drew flak. The Shaktimaan actor stated that his comments were taken out of context, and that he never said that women should not go out and work. The veteran stated that he regretted it if women were offended by his comment, and asserted that he has always respected women.

Mukesh Khanna clarifies comments after controversy

During a recent interview, Khanna was quoted as saying that men and women were made 'differently'. He added that the job of a woman is to 'take care of the house.' He also stated that the ‘problem of #MeToo’ started when women began going out to work. He stated that today women talk about walking shoulder-to-shoulder with men, which felt could be called ‘women lib’, but both were different. The actor said the children 'suffer first , and they watch the serials with the domestic helps.'

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted the full video of the interview and wrote:

"I am shocked that one statement of mine has been taken out of context. I have been called 'anti-women'. I don't think there would be anyone who respects women as much as me, that is why I protested the title Laxmmi Bomb.

I am worried about the safety of woman. I have always spoken about the rape cases.

People are creating a hype out of a clip of an interview of mine. I never said women should not work. I was only talking about how #Metoo movement started.

Women have achieved a lot in every field, be it attaining positions of defence minister, finance minister, external affairs minister and earned laurels in every field, then how can I be against women? I was only talking about the difficulties of a woman going out to work, like the kids feel alone.

I was only talking about the questions related to men and women, which are being raised for years. I did not say that if a woman goes out, there is #MeToo.

I had even shot a video last year about how women should protect themselves at their work places. I had not said it then, so how can I say it now?

My statement was misinterpreted, my career of 40 years is proof about how much I have respected women, which every film unit member knows.

If any women has felt offended by it, I regret not being able to put forth my point well. I won’t be saddened if women community go against me, they should not be, because my life is an open book as people know how I lived my life. I only want to show the full interview out of which this clipping was taken, to showcase my views about women."

In the full video, Khanna is also heard opposing the practice of dowry and about ‘manhood’ being described by the number of affairs he had. He questioned the casualness of the relationships and highlighted how marriage was a union of two souls. He was responding to a question of why he had not got married.

Mukesh Khanna on professional front

Khanna, who is synonymous for his role as Shaktimaan, recently had came into the spotlight when the hit superhero show returned on Doordarshan during the COVID-19 lockdown. Another of his show Mahabharat was also telecast at the same time. He had even announced that he planned to take forward the character of Shaktimaan in a sequel.

