Mukesh Khanna Receives Major Flak From Twitterati For His 'MeToo' Statements

The Shakitmaan fame Mukesh Khanna came under the scanner after his misogynistic statement about the MeToo movement. Khanna believes that women themselves are responsible for societal issues like sexual harassment. In a recent interview with The Filmy Charcha, the 62-year-old shared his opinion about the '#MeToo movement' and stated that it began because women harbour aspirations of walking shoulder-to-shoulder with men.

Also Read | Mukesh Khanna Shares Not Having Taken A 'brahmacharya' Pledge Like Bhishma Pitamah

Twitterati slam Mukesh Khanna for his misogynistic statements

Mukesh Khanna, who is well-known for his role as Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's epic TV show Mahabharat, thinks that a woman should only focus on running the household. In his latest interview with the portal, Khanna passed some inappropriate comments about women and the MeToo movement which left the internet shocked. According to the Shaktimaan actor, the 'MeToo problem' began because women started working.

The film and television actor stated, "Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna, jo maaf karna mein kabhi kabhi bol bhi jata hu (The job of a woman is to run the household). Problem kaha se shuru hui hai #MeToo ki jab auraton nei bhi kaam karna shuru kar diya (The MeToo problem begun after women started working). Aaj aurat mard ke saath kandhey se kandha milani ke baat karti hai aur problem wahi se shuru hoti hai. (Today, women want to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with men and that's where the problem begins)”.

Also Read | Gajendra Chauhan Slams Mukesh Khanna For Calling Kapil Sharma's Show ‘vulgar’

As soon as this news broke, Twitterati lost their cool and slammed the actor for his bizarre statements. Mukesh Khanna's videos from the interview also started doing the rounds on the internet and became the trending topic of discussion for Twitterati on the micro-blogging platform. His misogynistic statements have caused outrage among netizens as he received major flak online post that interview.

Also Read | Mukesh Khanna Criticises Gajendra Chauhan For Defending 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

While one user wrote, "Men with mentality like #MukeshKhanna is the reason why #Metoo happens. #Shame" another criticised him tweeting, "I understand that it must be difficult for MukeshKhanna to watch women successfully balance their professional & personal lives, while he whines & nurses his inflated ego. For a misogynist, the concept of consent & sexual harassment will remain alien. #MeToo must be scary for you?". Check out Twitterati's reaction to Mukesh Khanna's statements below:

I understand that it must be difficult for MukeshKhanna to watch women successfully balance their professional & personal lives,while he whines & nurses his inflated ego .For a misogynist,the concept of consent &sexual harassment will remain alien. #MeToo must be scary for you? https://t.co/u6zZwdFZX9 — Chandni Mishra ♚ (@ichandnimishra) October 31, 2020

Mukesh Khanna is not shaktimaan but he is the actor who played the role.... But if he still thinks he is shaktimaan in real life.... He can never be... Shaktimaan would never say these things. — Utkarsh (@Utkarsh77662927) October 31, 2020

Aur apki ghatiya soch, your toxic masculinity and your moth eaten moralities will not SAVE the world anymore. Please shut up, sir. U r no Shaktiman!



Mukesh Khanna Says #MeToo Crimes Happen Because Women Step Outside To Work, Watch Video https://t.co/7RlKq9sDtC via @storypicker — nayandeep rakshit (@NayandipRakshit) October 31, 2020

Don't you think it man can stop harrasing a woman then #Metoo movement could stop!! #Shame_on_Mukesh_Khanna

is #Shaktiman supports Harassment!! — Cynthia Mitul (@CynthiaMitul) October 31, 2020

You lost all my respect Mr. Mukesh Khanna. Everybody has their own kind of thinking but if u put your thinking out today, please consider the fact women these days are capable of handling their home as well their ofc very well. "Fuck fuck" karke udd jaiye plz🙏🏻🙏🏻 shaktimaan😐 https://t.co/hwNxiSvCil — Mansi Diwaker (@DiwakerMansi) October 31, 2020

Also Read | Mukesh Khanna Explains Why He Didn't Attend Kapil Sharma Show; Says 'It Is Vulgar & Cheap'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.